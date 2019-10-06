Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lifted Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding by $380,000 as Share Price Rose; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increased Its Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 1.22M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 250,773 are owned by Franklin Inc. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 91 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 880 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.27% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 35,007 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 958,786 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 1.42% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 39,961 shares. Principal Financial Gp owns 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 299,770 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt holds 122,209 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Paragon Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1,219 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 65,300 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 16,476 shares to 66,713 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 54,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,186 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Most Popular Marijuana Stocks on the Market Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Molson Coors – An Undervalued And Creative Play For Marijuana Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Did This Deal Just Make Marijuana Stock HEXO a Bargain? – Motley Fool” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molson Coors Hikes Its Dividend Yield To 4.5%, And That’s Good News And Bad News – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors: Measure Twice, Cut Once – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – Exploring Mining Podcast: News from (NYSE:NEM) (NYSE:AA) (NYSE:TREC) (TSX:ARG.TO) (TSXV:ECR) – InvestorIdeas.com” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp halts mining amid blockade in Mexico – Denver Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Exclusive: Newmont Goldcorp sees $250M improvement potential in blockaded Mexican mine – Denver Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.