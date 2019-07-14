Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Increased Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding by $1.31 Million; Stock Rose; Mutual Of America Capital Management Stake in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter (MS) Raised as Valuation Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter (MS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 15,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,411 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 269,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/05/2018 – Actor Morgan Freeman apologizes after accusations; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 12/04/2018 – ITALGAS IG.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.10 FROM EUR 4.60; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 – AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company's stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 68,367 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.21 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 15,014 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp has 41,413 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 848,623 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 653,221 shares. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gam Ag invested in 23,445 shares. Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8.61% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Savant Capital Ltd Com holds 9,363 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bank invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 106,060 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,499 shares to 61,024 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,358 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 29,110 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 25,016 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.18 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 16,550 shares. 6,599 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Llc. 15,646 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Voya Limited Liability has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 8,825 shares. 16,872 are held by Art Lc. Trexquant Lp holds 0.02% or 8,287 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 613 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,756 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 36,600 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 262,721 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.