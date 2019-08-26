Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Decreased Its Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Stake by $600,000; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holding in Celanese Corp. (CE) Has Trimmed by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 411,062 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.03M for 5.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department accumulated 2,000 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). 311,602 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Barnett And Co Inc owns 1,295 shares. Pnc Services has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). 172,504 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Natixis stated it has 273,200 shares. 2.05M were accumulated by Bokf Na. Cetera Ltd Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 9,909 shares. Shell Asset has 18,178 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Sigma Planning invested in 0.03% or 23,390 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,490 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.06% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 184,217 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cleararc Cap Inc has 6,642 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management Communication owns 14,487 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 103,118 shares. 22,049 are owned by Dnb Asset As. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 59,648 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,699 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tcw Gru reported 0.04% stake. 95 are owned by Synovus Corp. The California-based Capital Guardian Com has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Co has 1.23% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 60,945 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.05% stake.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,973 shares to 52,276 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

