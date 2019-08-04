Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Decreased Antero Res (AR) Holding by $320,000 as Shares Declined; Intel (INTC) Stake Has Boosted by Spectrum Asset Management Nb

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32M shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million.

