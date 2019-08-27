Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position By $600,000; CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Energy Serv&Tech (TSE:CEU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech has $5 highest and $3 lowest target. $4.17’s average target is 134.27% above currents $1.78 stock price. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James. See CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 8.22%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 1.30M shares with $26.37M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 183,348 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has market cap of $473.06 million. The firm provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 293,705 shares traded. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited holds 9,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 458,469 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1,065 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.31% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 164,090 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 800,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 41,822 shares. Pinnacle Financial reported 16,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Management reported 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Barnett And Inc invested in 1,295 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Us Savings Bank De owns 5,980 shares. 51,290 were reported by Texas Yale. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 4,751 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 51,519 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity. $86,335 worth of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was bought by Torrence Wilson M on Monday, August 12.