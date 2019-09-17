Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position by $536,000; Share Price Declined; Highvista Strategies Raised Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.48 Million as Share Price Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $178.93. About 5.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 163,544 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.79M for 7.61 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 50,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 119,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ARLP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 15.57% less from 28.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc invested 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 5,980 shares. Citigroup reported 15,241 shares. Engy Income Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.37 million shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc owns 18,520 shares. Gp Inc One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 8,182 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc stated it has 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 147,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 240,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) or 2,660 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,834 shares.

