Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Its Antero Res (AR) Position as Stock Declined; Covey Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.73 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $180.7. About 1.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 2.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.48M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.