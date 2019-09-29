Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by $536,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 187,293 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.77M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 85,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

