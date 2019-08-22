Mountain Lake Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP); Lyons Wealth Management Has Increased Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Shares Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 196,551 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company's stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.