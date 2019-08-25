Mountain Lake Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP); As Insulet (PODD) Share Value Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Upped Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 21,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 129,239 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 108,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 414,150 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 82,569 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 28,457 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 262,721 shares. Mountain Lake Invest Mgmt Lc holds 652,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.14M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 16,550 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 1,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 13,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 51,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 293,374 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 58,925 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 15,637 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 569,854 shares. Brinker invested in 5,039 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 759 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,321 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.11% or 855,676 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 2,349 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 184,917 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.03% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company De reported 38,729 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 69,206 are held by Pdts Ptnrs Llc. Bamco New York holds 3,012 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 8,501 shares to 920,912 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,640 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

