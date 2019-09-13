Mountain Lake Investment Management Boosted Its Antero Res (AR) Stake; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Position by $1.28 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.69M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 9,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 70,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raffles Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 150,000 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. World Asset Management has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gru One Trading LP owns 21,554 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4,185 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 20.33 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Fpr Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 30.76 million shares stake. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 34,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 50,470 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 964,306 shares. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 103,700 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.18M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 21,729 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 21,900 shares worth $150,160 on Friday, May 24. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 72,279 shares. 137,047 were reported by Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 4,677 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 241,305 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Bancshares holds 1.75M shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Somerset Group Lc invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). America First Invest Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Associates Ltd Oh reported 310,485 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A has 138,108 shares. 9,647 are held by Sfe Inv Counsel. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc owns 75,659 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.52% or 928,204 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham, New York-based fund reported 5,729 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 58,121 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11,350 shares.