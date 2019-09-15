Mount Vernon Associates Raised Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Stake By $1.52 Million; Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC has GBX 540 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 490.86’s average target is 2.13% above currents GBX 480.6 stock price. Ashmore Group PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital maintained Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral”. Shore Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 540.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Unchanged

06/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 Upgrade

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) stake by 85.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mount Vernon Associates Inc acquired 14,080 shares as Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Mount Vernon Associates Inc holds 30,560 shares with $3.33 million value, up from 16,480 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co. now has $11.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 2.25M shares traded or 86.64% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 21.94% above currents $97.1 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Piper Jaffray maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Republic Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,088 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.56% or 12,140 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,186 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 150 shares. Raymond James Financial Services holds 0.03% or 76,309 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,764 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,238 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 103,998 shares. 4,346 were reported by First Allied Advisory Inc. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 0.88% or 20,540 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has 76,265 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 2,061 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech. Tru Of Vermont invested in 593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

