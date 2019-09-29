Mount Vernon Associates Raised Its Hartford Financial Services (HIG) Holding; CANNABIS SCIENCE (CBIS) Shorts Down By 13.91%

CANNABIS SCIENCE INC (OTCMKTS:CBIS) had a decrease of 13.91% in short interest. CBIS’s SI was 190,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.91% from 221,500 shares previously. The stock increased 7.69% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.014. About 2.02 million shares traded. Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased Hartford Financial Services (HIG) stake by 83.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mount Vernon Associates Inc acquired 12,384 shares as Hartford Financial Services (HIG)’s stock rose 12.12%. The Mount Vernon Associates Inc holds 27,268 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 14,884 last quarter. Hartford Financial Services now has $21.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.73 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Cannabis Science, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 309,180 shares or 20.56% less from 389,180 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0% in Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS) or 20,000 shares. Sky Invest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS) for 57,000 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Servs has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is -1.85% below currents $60.45 stock price. Hartford Financial Servs had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.