Mount Vernon Associates Position in Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Has Increased by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose; Caprock Group Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 1299.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 140,445 shares as the company's stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 151,251 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, up from 10,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 1.51 million shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 14,080 shares as the company's stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 30,560 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 16,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 182,747 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bb&T stated it has 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 22,820 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,496 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Blair William & Communication Il reported 106,520 shares. Diversified accumulated 3,358 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 6,851 were accumulated by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc. Retirement Of Alabama reported 56,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has 4,392 shares. Mariner reported 25,976 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 4,441 shares to 5,969 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,203 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

