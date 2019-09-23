Mount Vernon Associates Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE); Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $438,774

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.79 million shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 27,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 32,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

More recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 163,149 shares. 20,279 are held by Miles Cap Inc. Segment Wealth Management Limited holds 1.23% or 139,755 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.63% or 7.24M shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 7,679 shares. Chilton Llc invested in 15,392 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors reported 14,214 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Psagot Invest House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 199,823 shares. Crossvault Ltd holds 1.25% or 58,994 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 293.39 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Eagle Capital Mngmt Llc reported 84,677 shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Knott David M stated it has 145,000 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp by 1.16 million shares to 272,500 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,454 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,455 were accumulated by Schroder Gp. Shelton, a California-based fund reported 4,662 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 140,982 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 428 shares. 58 are owned by Ima Wealth. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 638,189 were reported by Natl Pension. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 33,581 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,556 shares. Madison Invest invested in 0.4% or 241,872 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Grandfield & Dodd Lc reported 3,555 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 39,350 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 3.41 million shares in its portfolio. Sailingstone Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 116,006 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.