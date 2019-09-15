Mount Vernon Associates Increased Ibm (IBM) Stake; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 5,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 6,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79,100 shares to 419,100 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.