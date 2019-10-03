Mount Vernon Associates Has Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $1.36 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Raised by $1.12 Million Its Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 11,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 25,710 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 13,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 4.70 million shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 52.59M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares to 19,646 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,334 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.