Mount Vernon Associates Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $915,705; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 8,554 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 10,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $388.27. About 568,083 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 75.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 16,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,402 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 21,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 3.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,304 shares to 53,031 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 6,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P (SPY).

