Mount Vernon Associates Has Increased Its Ibm (IBM) Holding by $700,755; Northeast Investment Management Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $352,512 as Valuation Declined

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 5,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 6,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.35. About 1.23 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 52.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 4,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 9,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 4.85M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,463 shares to 29,677 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,126 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerg Mkt Etf (VWO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.