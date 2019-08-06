Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Kohls (KSS) Stake by $11.33 Million; Share Price Declined; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 2.54 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 273,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422.08 million, down from 11.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 781,708 shares traded or 42.83% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,366 shares to 4,712 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares to 128,694 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.75M for 8.09 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.