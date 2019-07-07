Mount Lucas Management LP Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; Jana Partners Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Increased by $91.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 709,930 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares to 216,464 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).