Mount Lucas Management LP Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Raised by $1.45 Million; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Stake by $315,016

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.