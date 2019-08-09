Mount Lucas Management LP Raised Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.07 Million; Timber Creek Capital Management Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position by $487,110

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 602,669 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.82. About 819,087 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares to 254,795 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.