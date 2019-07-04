Mount Lucas Management LP Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Legg Mason (LM) Sellers Increased By 9.36% Their Shorts

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp acquired 20,909 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 128,694 shares with $7.70 million value, up from 107,785 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $35.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.23M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) had an increase of 9.36% in short interest. LM’s SI was 2.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.36% from 2.62M shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 2 days are for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)’s short sellers to cover LM’s short positions. The SI to Legg Mason Inc’s float is 3.4%. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 248,037 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Ishares 3 (IEI) stake by 385,107 shares to 436,335 valued at $53.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) stake by 239,360 shares and now owns 216,464 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.55% or 167,525 shares. 6,021 are held by Captrust Financial. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.55% or 49,804 shares. Blackrock holds 55.15 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 534 shares. Quantum Cap reported 12,320 shares. Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 122,251 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 549,783 shares. Prescott Gp Capital Ltd Liability holds 15,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New York-based Meyer Handelman Com has invested 1.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 300,000 are held by Masters Capital Management Limited Company. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.02% stake. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited owns 2,945 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 688,579 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 141,163 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability reported 639,775 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation reported 571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 882,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 75,329 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 29,049 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Limited has 4,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association owns 22,831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 4,560 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company holds 0.02% or 8,850 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc owns 12,500 shares. 141,398 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.

Among 3 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Legg Mason had 6 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, January 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5 to “Buy”.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.