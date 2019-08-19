Mount Lucas Management LP Position in Macy’s (M) Trimmed by $9.07 Million; Rodgers Brothers Cut Its Federated Investors (FII) Holding by $389,615; Share Price Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 325,273 shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 951,675 shares traded or 46.59% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76M for 12.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 8,805 shares to 35,121 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Company holds 449,200 shares or 2% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 148,336 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 68,757 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 34 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 12,796 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Sprott owns 160,000 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 27,800 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 65,350 shares. 16,869 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 140,193 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 0.62% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 38,130 shares.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.12M for 8.79 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.