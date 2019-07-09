Mount Lucas Management LP Maintains Stake in Valero Energy (VLO); Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Value Declined While Shah Capital Management Has Cut by $7.44 Million Its Position

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 7.23 million shares traded or 39.37% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – 31RD: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – TOKYO — Faced with considerable headwinds, Nippon Life Insurance has been on an 800 billion yen ($7.49 billion) buying spree in a bid to reinforce its status as the leader of Japan’s insurance industry; 19/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Top Asia Health-Care Banker Said to Be Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank further narrows price range for IPO of DWS unit; 18/04/2018 – No Decision Regarding Hammonds Was Final Ahead of Planned Call; 15/03/2018 – REG-DEUTSCHE BANK AG FRN Publication of Final Terms; 11/05/2018 – 34FA: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 1.61M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Boeing, Airbus Face Off At Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank – Is Pulling Out Of The U.S. A Solution? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: PINS, DB, AMD – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank AG: DB USA Corporation: Results of the Federal Reserve’s 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nustar to send more fuel to Mexico through pipeline expansion – San Antonio Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.33 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. American Bank holds 34,749 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 165,065 shares. Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.23% or 153,600 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp owns 85,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 170,104 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 930 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.44% or 13,376 shares. Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 86,805 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Inc reported 1.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 21,673 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability stated it has 851,550 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Regions owns 17,156 shares. 4,578 were accumulated by Essex Svcs Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.