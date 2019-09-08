Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $2.95 Million; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $10.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

