Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Progressive (PGR) by $2.59 Million as Shares Rose; Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) by $545,930

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 644,722 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 896,209 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Sauerland John P. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94M.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated holds 0.03% or 11,127 shares. 41,350 are held by Sterling Capital Management Lc. M&T National Bank has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Victory Mgmt invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1.94% or 246,450 shares. 742,215 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 91,636 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% or 3.06 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 148,661 shares stake. First owns 3,451 shares. 2.12M are held by Cap Rech Glob Invsts. Cookson Peirce Com holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 142,425 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 81,427 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eaton Vance Management owns 0.52% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.12M shares.