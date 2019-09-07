Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Macy’s (M) by $9.07 Million; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.22 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78M shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $11.91M for 96.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares to 164,994 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,705 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 1.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forte Cap Limited Co Adv holds 51,151 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.33% stake. Appleton Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,371 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 185,100 shares. Bluemar Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,467 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Corp has invested 3.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.96M shares. Overbrook Management has invested 1.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invest House Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Menora Mivtachim Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 333,036 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc holds 923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 375,983 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 10,800 shares or 1.51% of the stock.

