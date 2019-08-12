Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Progressive (PGR) Holding as Valuation Rose; Hmn Finl (HMNF) Holder Castine Capital Management Raised Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 1,851 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.53 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).