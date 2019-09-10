Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC); Neenah (NP) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $5.02 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 81,689 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 2.25 million shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.27 million for 19.18 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,489 shares in its portfolio. 5,716 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,480 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,517 are held by First Mercantile Tru Co. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 45,087 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4,523 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.02% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% or 68 shares. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 111,200 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment reported 149,036 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 1,433 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 148 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares to 695,303 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,978 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 22,866 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 89,589 shares stake. Menta Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Capstone Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 54,093 shares. Jane Street Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). M&T Fincl Bank owns 15,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc owns 120,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 48,241 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.