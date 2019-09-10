Mount Lucas Management LP Holds Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC); As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined, Northern Trust Cut Position by $2.84 Million

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.37M, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 8.56 million shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.66M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares to 216,464 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,978 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust Company has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boys Arnold & holds 16,564 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 3.02M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement holds 4,157 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parkside Bancorporation Tru reported 653 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 18,667 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 370,238 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 17,116 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 85,022 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 56,209 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,711 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arcadia Investment Mi has 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag stated it has 6,358 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 228 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.11% or 141,926 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,482 shares. Central Bancshares Com reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 14,676 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 30 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 530 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 1,000 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 8,063 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.75% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.59M shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested 1.15% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 83,363 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brasilagro Brazilian Agric R (NYSE:LND) by 197,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $552.24 million for 5.43 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, LAMR, TGT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Airline Stocks to Buy on A4A’s Rosy Labor Day Projection – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Adds More Capacity in Montana With New Service to National Parks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.