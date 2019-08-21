Mount Lucas Management LP Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Increased by $1.23 Million as Valuation Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Has Boosted by Caxton Associates Lp

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 380.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 23,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 6,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $39.9 lastly. It is down 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 21/03/2018 – Airxcel LBO backed by US$540m in loans; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Aqua Metals; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investors Should ‘Buy This Market’ (Video)

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 2.47 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares to 484,313 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,026 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 5.82 million shares. Stoneridge Prtn Limited Co has 70,445 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,784 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 1.44% or 248,359 shares. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 160,834 shares stake. Farmers National Bank holds 600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 653 shares. Everence Incorporated reported 15,641 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 93,132 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Co reported 289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer National Com Tx holds 0.2% or 62,872 shares. Jnba Fincl stated it has 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln National holds 0.01% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bankshares has invested 0.33% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,288 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

