Mount Lucas Management LP Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Has Decreased by $7.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pebblebrook Hote (PEB) Holder Earnest Partners Increased Position by $812,882 as Stock Declined

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hote (PEB) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 26,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.50M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hote for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 1.18M shares traded or 23.06% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 21.61M shares traded or 80.32% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 276,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 24,325 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 294,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 25,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Victory Capital Management has 3,708 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 36,335 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 5,453 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 6,958 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 69,406 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 53,061 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd reported 2.03 million shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,614 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) by 85,526 shares to 123,869 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 139,108 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.47% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). National Asset Mgmt Inc reported 44,999 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 553 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 821,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 11,435 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Orca Investment Management Ltd holds 155,315 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 319,663 shares. James Investment Rech Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Llc reported 122.03 million shares. Amg Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $315.36 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares to 242,681 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).