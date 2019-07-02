Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Kohls (KSS) by $11.33 Million as Stock Value Declined; Third Point Lifted Danaher (DHR) Holding by $79.20 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 5.60 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 1.52M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.38 million for 7.62 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Renaissance Techs reported 4.84M shares. Capital Growth Management LP has 115,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 51,373 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 17,197 shares. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,413 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt accumulated 420,095 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hartford Investment reported 32,233 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 12,582 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advisors Lc owns 44,663 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 279 shares. Bbva Compass Bank owns 3,028 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

