Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Kohls (KSS) Stake; Shorts at Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Raised By 1.79%

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 53.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 142,268 shares with $9.78M value, down from 308,866 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.31B valuation. The stock decreased 10.97% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 9.62 million shares traded or 101.52% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) had an increase of 1.79% in short interest. EYES’s SI was 5.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.79% from 4.93 million shares previously. With 275,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)’s short sellers to cover EYES’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.0151 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8349. About 177,728 shares traded. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has declined 46.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EYES News: 19/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 22/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC – BLAKE SUCCEEDS THOMAS MILLER AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – Second Sight Announces Dr. Robert Greenberg’s Resignation from Board of Directors and as an Officer of the Company; 16/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT NAMES GREGG WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 Second Sight Medical Prod 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 10/05/2018 – Second Sight Medical Prod 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/04/2018 – Second Sight Medical: Greenberg Served as CEO, Chairman; 16/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT APPOINTS GREGG WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – SECOND SIGHT: ROBERT GREENBERG’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD, AS AN; 09/04/2018 – SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS – FORMER CHAIMAN ROBERT GREENBERG’S RESIGNATION “WAS AN OUTGROWTH OF A DISAGREEMENT OVER HIS REPORTING RELATIONSHIP” WITH CO

More notable recent Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Russia’s Mail.Ru eyes pre-installing software on Huawei devices – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After 50 years in UK North Sea, Exxon eyes the exit – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StanChart eyes $100 bln private bank assets in growth push, to hire bankers – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy’s, Tilray, Myriad Genetics – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The company has market cap of $104.02 million. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr stake by 237,267 shares to 242,681 valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares 0 (SHYG) stake by 77,872 shares and now owns 93,569 shares. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate was raised too.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Macy’s Shares Plunge 17% as Earnings Results Spark Panic in Retail Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Department store saga gets worse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.