Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Its Progressive (PGR) Stake by $2.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding by $364,104; Stock Price Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 430,090 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10,150 shares. Amer Century stated it has 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation stated it has 270,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 966,445 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.21 million shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs stated it has 1.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cap Fund Management, France-based fund reported 89,061 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.99% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com reported 5,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 388,947 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa owns 0.28% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 45,592 shares. Rothschild Corp Il invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). New York-based National Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,820 shares. Bp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240. On Monday, February 11 Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 292 shares. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.57 million for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares to 96,060 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 580 shares. United Fire Gru holds 10,321 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 379,277 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 1,222 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Charter Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 5,890 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 33,185 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 0.05% or 71,923 shares. Contravisory Invest Inc invested in 5,744 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). United Services Automobile Association holds 553,736 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management Rech Company Incorporated holds 6,400 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.