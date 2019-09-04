Mount Lucas Management LP Has Raised Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 15.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp acquired 12,696 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 96,060 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 83,364 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $30.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 1.62M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 171 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 133 sold and reduced their holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 138.57 million shares, up from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 122 New Position: 49.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 62 shares. Bridges Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 5,478 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 6,350 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 2,405 were accumulated by Oxbow Lc. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 40,938 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com owns 5.90M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. Old Republic International Corp holds 362,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 267,840 shares. 452,540 were accumulated by Cincinnati Fincl Corporation. Arosa Mgmt LP accumulated 110,000 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 237,213 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Ishares 3 (IEI) stake by 385,107 shares to 436,335 valued at $53.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares 7 (IEF) stake by 456,594 shares and now owns 509,409 shares. Health Care Select Sector (XLV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 34.48% above currents $74.66 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Thursday, June 6. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $105 target.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $160.26M for 14.01 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 32.68 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Edmp Inc. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for 120,034 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 1,435 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 3.72% invested in the company for 511,500 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 3.02% in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 83,622 shares.

