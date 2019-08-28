Mount Lucas Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.07 Million; Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $109.33 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.35M, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 3.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 3.36 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,151 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $294.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.83 million for 31.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

