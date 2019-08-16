Mount Lucas Management LP Has Raised Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake by $4.81 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose While Security Capital Research & Management Upped Stake by $8.14 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.86 million shares traded or 41.83% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68 million, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 519,436 shares traded or 39.58% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,010 shares to 38,920 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,464 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Communication reported 13,555 shares. Cushing Asset L P, a Texas-based fund reported 52,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co invested in 80,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 100 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,805 shares. Hexavest holds 0.4% or 640,213 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 519,786 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 28,000 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 7,475 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Communications has invested 0.12% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.1% or 26,277 shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc owns 50,300 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 20,553 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 63,609 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is HollyFrontier The Newest Refining Star? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can This Oil Refiner Keep Posting Results Like These in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Inc holds 0.04% or 65 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Adelante Capital Ltd Co owns 303,710 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 802,041 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Toth Finance Advisory reported 10 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.35% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 145,680 shares. Fred Alger owns 1,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ithaka Ltd has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 500 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 303,309 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 956,036 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 3,006 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow, S&P Rebound as Consumers Calm Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 48,900 shares to 653,520 shares, valued at $69.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,443 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.