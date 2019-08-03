Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lowered Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Valuation Rose; Total Systems Services (TSS) Valuation Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $560,025

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 829,968 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 892,082 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W Commerce New York owns 420,733 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 7,919 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 8,234 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Serv Lc holds 36,977 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 27 shares. Axa invested in 329,151 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 77,325 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd invested 0.72% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 1,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 4,686 shares. Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.54 million shares or 3.57% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 1,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. 47,812 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $4.36 million were sold by WOODS M TROY. Another trade for 8,632 shares valued at $787,471 was made by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by Todd Paul M. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III.