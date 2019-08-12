Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lowered Its Progressive (PGR) Stake by $2.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Middleton & Co Has Cut Stake by $427,293

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares to 128,694 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares to 13,041 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

