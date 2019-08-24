Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lowered Its Centurylink (CTL) Position as Valuation Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 242,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77M, down from 247,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,547 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,449 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Co holds 41,122 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Republic Interest accumulated 461,200 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has 6,432 shares. Maryland-based Profit Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). St Johns Lc stated it has 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 11,050 were reported by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Roosevelt Investment accumulated 1,799 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 12,737 are owned by Monarch Cap Mngmt. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 5,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co reported 48,845 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Farmers Commercial Bank stated it has 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo Reaches for Growth in Africa – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares to 207,852 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T New by 19,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 104,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 0% stake. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 24,830 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 88 shares. 1.66M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Franklin Incorporated holds 20,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 274,076 shares stake. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 229,500 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 55,596 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne stated it has 2.27% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 12,078 were reported by Everence Cap Management. Fil Ltd reported 240 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 22,910 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt owns 15,213 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Dev Indraneel also bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink gets $550,000 FCC fine for cramming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.