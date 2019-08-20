Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $7.46 Million; Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Shareholder South State Has Raised Its Stake by $490,759 as Share Value Declined

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 5.55 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

South State Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 195,617 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 184,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 4.01 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – GALFAR GETS BP CONTRACT VALUED $95M; 16/04/2018 – GETBACK SA GBK.WA – IN TALKS WITH BANK PKO BP S.A. AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU S.A. ABOUT LOAN OF UP TO 250 MLN ZLOTYS; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES BLOCKCHAIN AS A HUGE ENABLER; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,145 shares to 106,743 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,974 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Overnight earnings: BP, Sony, Nintendo, Huawei – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Fell 36.6% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “BP Profits From Rising Crude Oil Prices, Flat Production – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was made by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares to 96,208 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).