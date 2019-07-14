Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Progressive (PGR) Position as Share Value Rose; As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Argyle Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $640,050

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was bought by Snyder Barbara R. On Friday, January 25 Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 45,000 shares. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.59 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.