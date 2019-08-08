Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Centurylink (CTL) Position by $7.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Lifted Its Holding by $755,700 as Market Valuation Declined

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.54% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 20.16 million shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 10,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,823 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 62,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 496,829 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% or 47 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 11,435 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Diversified Tru Co owns 22,858 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amg National Trust National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 104,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Tru Na has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 1.68 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.66M shares. Maplelane Ltd Company invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 89,463 shares. West Family Invests holds 7.75% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. 12,164 were reported by Moors Cabot.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL): Longleaf Partners Fund Supports Jeff Storey – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares to 96,060 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudock Grp Ltd Company has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.42% or 81,401 shares. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,716 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 40,270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 228 are owned by Focused Wealth Management. Hightower Advsr Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gmt Capital, Georgia-based fund reported 447,550 shares. Thomasville Bank reported 0.04% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 199,804 shares. 5,604 are held by Rmb Cap Mgmt. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 88,268 shares. Us Bank De holds 46,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.