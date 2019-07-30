Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $1.23 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Community Bank Of Raymore

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 2.55 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 10.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bank Pa invested in 72,267 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 38,375 shares. St Johns Inv Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,682 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 708,975 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.58 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 384 shares. City Comm Fl owns 60,639 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 340,979 shares. Bp Plc owns 1.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 617,000 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 3,865 shares. 81,165 were accumulated by Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Company. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp reported 0.14% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Reaves W H Com Inc holds 1.95 million shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,151 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,920 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.