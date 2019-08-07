Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $1.23 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.50 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 6.91 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42 million shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinor ASA: I See A Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 1,366 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp owns 100,432 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 269,646 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 65,500 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 454,367 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 66,483 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 2.89M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 62,578 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 534 shares. 95,300 were reported by Asset Management. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 89,889 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 23,278 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp reported 0.03% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,771 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,094 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).