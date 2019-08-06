Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $1.23 Million; As Encana (ECA) Share Value Declined, Twin Focus Capital Partners Upped Its Position

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 6.31 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 27.80M shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems owns 126,573 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 12,073 shares. Moore Capital Management LP invested in 244,000 shares. 124,656 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc. Ancora Ltd Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 265,637 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Lc owns 4,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Castleark Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 13,861 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.42% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited holds 7,906 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech owns 81,906 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 370,238 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.1% or 4,157 shares. Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 111,296 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,795 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

