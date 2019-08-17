Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $4.81 Million; Shares Rose; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.49 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.86M shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 19,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 190,740 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 210,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 289,793 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 86,462 shares to 550,741 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.90M for 21.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares to 338,978 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.